UPDATE: JUNE 28 AT 11:56 A.M.

Musselshell County Department of Emergency Services said the Painted Horse Fire did not grow in size overnight Monday.

According to a Facebook post by Musselshell County DES, crews will mop up smoke near the fire line from Sunday's efforts.

Crews will allow interior logs to burn until Monday afternoon for improved mop up of those fuel varieties.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Update, Sunday, June 27 at 11:01 am:

Crews got containment lines around the North Delphia Fire Saturday night, and kept the fire in the containment with no major flare-ups overnight Musselshell County DES reports.

Day crews are working to mop up at least 50 feet around the entire perimeter of the fire in preparation for gusty winds Sunday afternoon.

Musselshell County DES says there will be some interior flare-ups as the temperature increases and crews will be dealing with them as they occur.

On scene, 60 firefighters will be working.

Update at 6:07 pm:

Musselshell County DES says county assist has been activated for the North Delphia fire.

Around 100 firefighters are en route and on the scene of the fire, including two helicopters and single-engine air tankers.

Crews are protecting all structures in the subdivision according to Musselshell County DES.

Update at 5:09 pm:

In an update at 5:01 pm, Musselshell County DES says the North Delhpia fire is now estimated to be 100 to 200 acres large.

Spot fires caused by the wind have caused the fire to jump the road and be on the south side of Sheepherder Trail according to the update.

Pre-evacuation notices have been given to residents.

All county assets have been mobilized, as well as DNRC and BLM hotshots.

Previous coverage:

ROUNDUP, Mont. - Musselshell County DES is reporting a fire in the North Delphia subdivision.

According to the report, multiple units are on scene and a DNRC is helicopter en route.

At this time Musselshell County DES says they will provide more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.