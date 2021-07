Northern Cheyenne Tribe enters Stage II fire restrictions

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED ON BEHALF OF THE BILLINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT. ZYAAIR BESTON, A 3 MONTH OLD WHITE MALE INFANT, HAS GONE MISSING ALONG WITH HIS MOTHER. ZYAAIR HAS BROWN EYES, SANDY HAIR, IS LESS THAN 2 FEET TALL AND WEIGHS LESS THAN 20 LBS. ZYAAIR WAS LAST KNOW TO BE TRAVELING WITH HIS MOTHER, KELSEY LANAE MCCHESNEY. ZYAAIR REQUIRES SPECIALIZED BABY FORMULA AND LAST CONTACT WITH BOTH ZYAAIR AND KELSEY WAS ON JUNE 26TH. RECENT INFORMATION REPORTED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT HAS LED TO STRONG CONCERN FOR BOTH ZYAAIR AND KELSEY'S WELL BEING. KELSEY IS A 19 YEAR OLD WITH FEMALE, 5 FEET 4 INCHES TALL, 180 POUNDS WITH BLUE EYES AND BLONDE HAIR. UNKNOWN WHAT ZYAAIR AND KELSEY WERE LAST SEEN WEARING, BUT KELSEY HAS PIERCINGS IN HER NOSE, LIP, AND EARS. SHE ALSO HAS TATTOOS ON HER FACE AND NECK. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATON ZYAAIR OR KELSEY, PLEASE CONTACT THE BILLINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 4 0 6 6 5 7 8 2 0 0 OR DIAL 9 1 1.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT MDT SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Dangerously hot temperatures of 96 to 102 degrees are forecast for several consecutive days. Temperatures will only cool off to around 65 degrees at night. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Montana. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to midnight MDT Saturday night. * IMPACTS...An extended period of hot temperatures will increase the threat of heat related illnesses for those with prolonged outdoor exposure. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures are expected on Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.