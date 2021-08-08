LAME DEER, Mont. - A new fire was reported to have been discovered Saturday around 6:00 pm, south of Reservation Creek Road.

The North Crow Creek Fire is estimated to be 230 acres large as of an update Sunday morning.

BIA Forestry and Wildland Fire Management - Northern Cheyenne Agency reports dozer line is around about 65% of the fire, and crews will continue with line construction first thing Sunday morning.

At this time, crews plan to finish containing the perimeter before winds arrive later in the day.