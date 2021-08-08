...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT
MDT TONIGHT...
* IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, strong gusty winds,
and a wind shift with a cold front will create erratic fire
behavior.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In North Central WY Fire Zones...274...284.
In South Central MT Fire Zones...123...124...125...126...127
128...129.
In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131...132.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell...Wheatland.
In North Central WY...Big Horn...Johnson...Sheridan...Washakie.
In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater
Sweet Grass...Yellowstone.
In Southeast MT...Custer...Powder River...Rosebud...Treasure.
In Southwest MT...Gallatin.
* COLD FRONT: A strong cold front late this afternoon and this
evening.
* WIND: Southwest to west 15 to 30 mph ahead of the cold front.
Strong wind shift to the northwest with the cold front with
gusts to 45 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 10 to 16 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute
to extreme fire behavior.
