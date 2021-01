BILLINGS - The Billings Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 511 3rd Street W. at 7:16 p.m. Monday.

Assistant Fire Marshal Bill Tatum said the fire started from a metal bucket containing hot wood stove ashes placed up against a wooden shed. The fire burned the shed and extended into the garage before being contained.

The estimated cost of property damage, Tatum said, is around $10,000.

There are no reported injuries.