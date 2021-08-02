HELENA, Mont. - The Montana National Guard is adding 25 personnel to state active duty to provide logistics and security support to the Lolo Complex Fire burning southwest of Missoula.

Beginning Tuesday, a 20 person hand crew will aid in the Alder Creek Fire located southwest of Butte.

On Wednesday, the CH-47 crew located in Helena and the UH-60 crew located in Billings will rotate in new personal to continue helicopter water bucket operations to aid the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC).

The Montana National Guard will have activated 102 personnel for fire support this season by Wednesday, according to a release.

The CH-47 crew has dropped approximately 400,000 gallons of water between the Harris Mountain Fire east of Cascade and the Woods Creek Fire near Boulder lake.

The UH-60 crew has dropped approximately 126,000 gallons on the Poverty Flats fire north of Hardin.

Since being activated on July 24, Montana National Guard Aviation assets have flown 67 flight hours.

The Montana National Guard continues planning and preparation for future state active duty missions to support the citizens of Montana.