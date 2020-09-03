BILLINGS, Mont. - Several homes in Musselshell County have burned down from a wildfire near Roundup. Many families had to leave behind their homes when Musselshell DES issued evacuation orders.

Saying residents are distraught is an understatement. One mother told us as soon as she heard the evacuation order she grabbed her children and left, but now she’s wondering if she’ll even have a place to call home.

Local resident Patricia Foster was also ordered to evacuate her home, Wednesday night. She says she's been up all night crying. So far two of Patricia's neighbors have had their homes go up in flames, one those houses is her nephew’s.

“We lost one house, it burnt to the ground. We had a chicken coup with ducks and turkeys that burnt to the ground, and we had another building where we had kittens in it and that burnt to the ground," says Foster.

Patricia headed straight for her sister’s place before the evacuation order was even issued. Shortly after, her boyfriend went back to her home to see if it was still standing.

Luckily, her boyfriend is fine and her home has not been affected, but that doesn't mean her nightmare is over.

“I remember the one from three years ago, but this is worse. It came right at us," explained Patricia.

Now as firefighters are doing everything they can to control the fire, all Patricia can do is wait and hope for the best.

At this time, there's no confirmation of how many homes have been lost, but a new evacuation order has been issued.