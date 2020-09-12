ROUNDUP- Musselshell County DES is reporting that a structure assessment found 14 primary and 34 secondary/outbuildings were lost in the Bobcat Fire.

The Bobcat Fire is currently at 30,030 acres, and is 88% contained, up from 60% after crews worked on the north and southeast fire perimeter to connect and secure control lines.

Minimal fire activity was reported Friday, fire crews working to find and extinguish all heat within 200 feet of the fire edge.

In areas with secure containment, crews will be searching for remaining hot spots, smoldering fuels, and smoke Musselshell County DES says.

Crews and engines will continue to search areas to ensure no heat remains within 200 feet from the fire edge in the southeast area of the fire.

Additional work will be done to connect containment lines along the northeast side of the fire.

Hand crews and engines are prepared to respond to new starts to support local resources.

Aerial resources will be available to support response efforts to any new ignitions, as requested by local and state fire agencies.