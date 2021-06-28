MUSSELSHELL COUNTY, Mont. - Beginning June 29, all private lands in Musselshell County will be under Stage II fire restrictions due to a state of emergency for risk to life and property from wildfire that is human caused.

According to Musselshell County DES, the City of Roundup is exempt from these resolutions.

Under these restrictions, fireworks and any other man-made incendiary devices or products are banned from use on all private and county properties where any flammable materials exist.

Under Stage II fire restrictions, the following acts are prohibited until further notice:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials

The following acts are prohibited between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m.:

Operating any internal combustion engine

Welding, or operating acetylene or any other torch with open flame

Using an explosive

A one-hour foot patrol is required following any of three activities outlined directly above.

Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails

Some exemptions do apply under Stage II fire restrictions, including those with a written permit authorizing an otherwise prohibited act, emergency repair of public utilities and railroads, and all land within a city boundary.

You can read the list of full exemptions by clicking on the images below:

Anyone in violation of the restrictions may be subject to a fine up to $5,000 individually or $10,000 for an organization and imprisoned up to six months.

These restrictions will remain in place until further notice.