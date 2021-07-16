Multiple fires near Huntley prompt evacuations

HUNTLEY, Mont. - According to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder, several fires are burning in the Pryor Creek, Indian Creek and Arrow Creek areas near Huntley.

Evacuations are in progress, and they are asking residents to stay away from the area.

We have a reporter heading to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

