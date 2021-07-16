Multiple fires near Huntley prompt evacuations

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9
PM MDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures around 100
Saturday, and reaching 102 to 107 degrees in many areas by Monday.
Overnight lows will struggle to drop below 70 degrees providing
only limited relief. These conditions will continue until at least
Thursday of next week.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana.
* WHEN...From Noon Saturday to 9 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
&&