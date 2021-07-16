UPDATE: JULY 16 AT 9:50 P.M.

The Worden Fire Department is asking everyone to avoid the area and stay off Pryor Creek Road as crews continue work.

If you are in need of assistance, you can contact the American Red Cross at (800) 272-6668.

According to American Red Cross Public Information Officer John Koch, a temporary evacuation site has been established at the Huntley United Methodist Church at 149 Peritse Avenue in Huntley.

Since crews will be working to contain the fire all night, if you would like to help, sandwiches, water and snacks can be dropped off at the Huntley Fire Station.

UPDATE: JULY 16 AT 8 P.M.

WildCad lists the size of the fire next to Pryor Creek Road as 200 acres in size.

We also heard reports of a fire burning northeast of Joliet. A resident called in and told us there were a few helicopters and firefighters in the area.

HUNTLEY, Mont. - According to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder, several fires are burning in the Pryor Creek, Indian Creek and Arrow Creek areas near Huntley.

Evacuations are in progress, and they are asking residents to stay away from the area.

We have a reporter heading to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.