MILES CITY, Mont. - Custer County Fire is on scene of a 75 acre fire on Liscomb Creek Road, which is about 35 miles south of Miles City.

Three engines from CCFD, five engines from the DNRC, one water tender, a helicopter from the state, three engines from Powder River County, a couple CO-OP engines, some ranch rigs and a dozer responded.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story.