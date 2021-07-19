BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana received federal aid to help battle the Buffalo Fire in Yellowstone County.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to our courageous firefighters who are working to protect our communities from wildfire,” Governor Gianforte said in a release from his office. “To help them do their job and to reduce their risk of injury, we ask that folks take seriously warnings and evacuation orders from local officials and follow all necessary precautions.”

FEMA received and approved a request from Montana's Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Friday for firefighting aid, Fire Management Assistance Grants (FMAG).

FEMA covers 75-percent of the state's qualified firefighter spending through FMAG, according to the office of the governor. Qualified spending include materials and supplies, mobilization and demobilization, equipment use and expenses for field camps.

FMAG produces $550,000 in federal mitigation funding.