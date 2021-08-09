UPDATE: AUG. 10 AT 11:25 A.M.

Residents on Ashland Divide, Rabbit Town, N Tongue River Road, St. Labre Campus & East Highway 212 are now at a Level 3 evacuation.

Northern Cheyenne Disaster & Emergency Services says that this is not a mandatory evacuation, but to keep residents safe.

Officers are going door to door and notifying residents.

In addition to the evacuation notice, the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office reports that Highway 39 has been shut down again.

At this time only emergency personnel are allowed access.

People are being asked to be mindful as they make their way to the Lame Deer Boys and Girls Club.

If you need a ride, you can call 477-6914.

UPDATE: AUG. 10 AT 9:52 A.M.

The Richard Spring Fire is sized at nearly 63,000 acres, according to WildCAD.

The fire is burning 10 miles southwest of Colstrip.

UPDATE: AUG. 10 AT 9:14 A.M.

The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office said Highway 39 is open to restricted travel; however, it could close at any time.

RCSO said they want the community and fire crews to go through the area without interrupting fire suppression work.

Update at 6:39 pm:

Highway 39 is now closed from Colstrip to Lame Deer due to the Richard Spring Fire.

Rosebud County Disaster and Emergency Services reports the fire has jumped the highway twice and is estimated at 50,000 acres.

COLSTRIP, Mont. - Highway 39 between Colstrip and Jimtown is closed due to a recently reported fire that has burned an estimated 35,000 acres as of 1:16 am on Aug. 9.

The Wildland Fire Incidents map reports the Richard Spring Fire was discovered on Aug. 8 at 2:34 pm and is being managed as a type 3 Incident with 39 personnel on-site.

According to the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office, the fire warden decided to shut down Highway 39 as the fire made a push towards the road.

On Monday, Aug. 9, the sheriff’s office gave an update on the highway showing smoky conditions in the area, saying, “This is Hwy 39 south of Colstrip. This is why the highway is shut down.”