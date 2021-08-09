UPDATE: AUG. 10 AT 6:42 P.M.

The Lame Deer community is under a mandatory evacuation due to the Richard Spring Fire.

People in the Lame Deer community are being asked to make their way to Busby School.

The school is now the updated Red Cross evacuation shelter due to the proximity of the Richard Springs Fire.

Buses will be set up at the Boys and Girls Club for those who need transportation

UPDATE: AUG. 10 AT 6:31 P.M.

Pre-evacuation notices are being started for some areas near the Richard Spring Fire.

According to the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office, they are starting notices on lower Rosebud Creek from Greenleaf Creek to Cherry Creek.

Deputies have been sent from Valley County, Richland County and Roosevelt County to help.

UPDATE: AUG. 10 AT 4:53 P.M.

The Richard Spring Fire is now estimated to be between 150,000 acres and 160,000 acres large and is 0% contained according to an update Tuesday afternoon.

The fire, burning 10 miles southwest of Colstrip, has destroyed four minor structures.

Resources working on the fire include 13 engines, one water tender, four helicopters and six dozers for a total of 131 personnel.

At this time there are evacuations for Ashland Residents, North Tongue River Road, Highway 212, Rabbit Town, St. Labre Campus and the Amish community.

An emergency shelter has been set up by the Montana Red Cross in Lame Deer for those displaced by the fire at the Boys and Girls Club of Northern Cheyenne Nation, 101 Cheyenne Ave.

Highway 39 is also reportedly open to limited travel, but could close down at any time. US-212 is open to local traffic only.

The Montana Red Cross has opened an emergency evacuation shelter in Lame Deer for residents displaced by the Richard Spring wildfire burning southwest of Colstrip.

The shelter is located at the Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Cheyenne Nation, 101 Cheyenne Ave. in Lame Deer.

People can request Red Cross services by calling 800-272-6668.

Rosebud County Sheriff's Office is also warning of limited traffic flow on Highway 39, saying that it may be shut down at any time.

US 212 is open to local traffic only at this time, no through traffic is being allowed.

Smoke is still a hindrance and visibility may be limited on the highway the sheriff’s office said.

UPDATE: AUG. 10 AT 11:25 A.M.

Residents on Ashland Divide, Rabbit Town, N Tongue River Road, St. Labre Campus & East Highway 212 are now at a Level 3 evacuation.

Northern Cheyenne Disaster & Emergency Services says that this is not a mandatory evacuation, but to keep residents safe.

Officers are going door to door and notifying residents.

In addition to the evacuation notice, the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office reports that Highway 39 has been shut down again.

At this time only emergency personnel are allowed access.

People are being asked to be mindful as they make their way to the Lame Deer Boys and Girls Club.

If you need a ride, you can call 477-6914.

UPDATE: AUG. 10 AT 9:52 A.M.

The Richard Spring Fire is sized at nearly 63,000 acres, according to WildCAD.

The fire is burning 10 miles southwest of Colstrip.

UPDATE: AUG. 10 AT 9:14 A.M.

The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office said Highway 39 is open to restricted travel; however, it could close at any time.

RCSO said they want the community and fire crews to go through the area without interrupting fire suppression work.

Update at 6:39 pm:

Highway 39 is now closed from Colstrip to Lame Deer due to the Richard Spring Fire.

Rosebud County Disaster and Emergency Services reports the fire has jumped the highway twice and is estimated at 50,000 acres.

COLSTRIP, Mont. - Highway 39 between Colstrip and Jimtown is closed due to a recently reported fire that has burned an estimated 35,000 acres as of 1:16 am on Aug. 9.

The Wildland Fire Incidents map reports the Richard Spring Fire was discovered on Aug. 8 at 2:34 pm and is being managed as a type 3 Incident with 39 personnel on-site.

According to the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office, the fire warden decided to shut down Highway 39 as the fire made a push towards the road.

On Monday, Aug. 9, the sheriff’s office gave an update on the highway showing smoky conditions in the area, saying, “This is Hwy 39 south of Colstrip. This is why the highway is shut down.”