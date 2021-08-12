ASHLAND, Mont. - Ashland resident Dravawn Robinson said she thought her home was gone after seeing it enveloped in smoke from the Richard Spring Fire. Fortunately, fire crews were able to save her home.

Robinson said it was about 1 o'clock on Tuesday, August 10 when the smoke clouds 'just blew up, like it was over the hill.' About the same time, she said she saw several planes dropping retardant.

"Six thirty is when it came up the creek," Robinson said. "It just blew up. It was running in the grass. I was at home. We had no electricity by then."

Robinson said her truck was already packed. She and her kids jumped in the truck and left.

"And, we looked back. And, you could just see nothing but smoke enveloping my whole area, this valley I live in. I started crying because I didn't know if my house was gone. By the way the smoke looked, it was gone. I thought it was. My kids were crying. I was crying. And, I was scared for my mom. She was still down at the house."

Fortunately, fire crews were able to save her home, even though the fire came back toward her home later that night.

"From the river, it came back up on the bank, the southern part of our property, and it started burning up toward the house," Robinson said.

"It burned this field so fast," she added. "I've never seen fire burn that fast and hot. It's amazing that our house is still standing."

Robinson said she's very grateful to fire crews for saving her home.

"Keep praying for the firefighters," she said. "I can't thank them enough. I could never thank them enough."

The Richard Spring Fire has burned over 166,000 acres as of the time of this article and is 0% contained.