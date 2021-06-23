CARBON COUNTY, Mont. - A man is grateful his home was saved from the Robertson Draw Fire.

Mark and Kaaren Robbins have lived in their home in the Grove Creek community for 15 years. When the Robertson Draw Fire came, Mark Robbins said there was a really strong west wind.

"It was just blowing flame toward us," he said. "The fire was really jumping over itself."

Mark and Kaaren evacuated their horses, then took a last look at their home.

"I told my wife, I think it's time for us to go," Robbins said. "I don't want to sit here and see the house burn."

The following morning, they came back to see their house still standing.

"My wife broke down in tears as we were coming up the road," he said. "You could see our house quite a ways off."

"It was like a miracle," Robbins added. "You could still see a real heavy smoke scene and a red sky behind us to the south. As I was walking across my kitchen floor, I never thought I'd be walking across that again. I thought I had done that for the last time the night before."

Robbins is grateful for fire crews and also said they have great neighbors.