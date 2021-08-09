UPDATE: Interstate-90 between Billings and Hardin has been reopened, but people are asked to drive slowly because of reduced visibility due to the smoke and fire activity in the area.

Drivers are asked to watch for emergency vehicles driving through the area.

We will continue following and sharing updates on this fire.

NEW: The large fire burning east of Billings is being called the Three Wolf Creek fire, and is currently estimated to be about 50 acres in size.

At this time, I-90 has been closed in both directions while crews work on containing the fire.

We will continue following and sharing updates on this fire.

UPDATE: Montana Highway Patrol has shut down I-90 heading east at MM 462 near Pryor Creek Road due to a large fire close to the interstate. Visibility is rapidly deteriorating in the area.

Please avoid the area if possible. We are waiting for more information.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

We are aware of multiple reports of a large fire near Pryor Creek Road at I-90.

We have a reporter en route to the scene.

Please avoid the area if at all possible.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.