Update at 6:39 pm:

Highway 39 is now closed from Colstrip to Lame Deer due to the Richard Spring Fire.

Rosebud County Disaster and Emergency Services reports the fire has jumped the highway twice and is estimated at 50,000 acres.

COLSTRIP, Mont. - Highway 39 between Colstrip and Jimtown is closed due to a recently reported fire that has burned an estimated 35,000 acres as of 1:16 am on Aug. 9.

The Wildland Fire Incidents map reports the Richard Spring Fire was discovered on Aug. 8 at 2:34 pm and is being managed as a type 3 Incident with 39 personnel on-site.

According to the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office, the fire warden decided to shut down Highway 39 as the fire made a push towards the road.

On Monday, Aug. 9, the sheriff’s office gave an update on the highway showing smoky conditions in the area, saying, “This is Hwy 39 south of Colstrip. This is why the highway is shut down.”