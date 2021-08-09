Fire Mode

Due to a fire, homes on Otter Road are being evacuated.

The Powder River County Sheriff's Office reports the evacuation is due to the Horse Creek Fire.

At this time, evacuations include anyone south of Camp Creek, past the Otter Creek post office and to the forest service boundary.

“We do not know how far east yet,” the sheriff’s office said. “Anybody who can go out and help would be appreciated.”

