HARDIN, Mont. - Smoke, flames and helicopters were in the sky as the Hardin area became a war zone Wednesday night.

The Poverty Flats Fire spread to 75,000 acres, and Wednesday afternoon, Red Cross officials said over 20 people had left their homes because of the fire.

Some property owners described how the flames got close to their pasture.

"It's not if, it's gonna be when. And this year, it's just a dry year. It's never crossed the river before. The river has always been our barrier," property owner Jan Manolies said.

Even as fire crews and ranch hands rushed to stop the fire near her property, Manolies stayed pretty calm.

"We've got water and we've got neighbors, and it's ok, you know? Our cows and our livestock are safe where they are and we have abilities to move them if we have to," she said.

But Manolies says this situation is nothing new.

"There's a lot of locals. We just kind of band together, and fight the fire!" she said.

For now, there are no mandatory evacuations in place on the Crow Agency, or around Hardin, but if locals are forced out of their homes, there' is a Red Cross shelter set up at 178 Multipurpose Road.

"We got the call at 4 o'clock this morning to set up and open a shelter in Crow Agency," Andrew Harper, with Red Cross, said.

They have food, shelter and basic hygiene items if you need somewhere to go.

We're also told a traveling incident command team will be at the scene Thursday to hopefully get the blaze under control.

Some funds from FEMA are now available to help the effort as well.