Hay donations needed as fires scorch Southeast Montana

ROSEBUD COUNTY, Mont. - Hay donations are needed in the southeastern part of the state as three fires burn through grazing lands and hay yards.

To assist Rosebud County ranchers affected by the Richard Spring, Slough Grass and Rough Draw fires, a donation account was set up by the Rosebud County Cattlewomen. To donate hay or a truck to help deliver the hay, you can contact the Rosebud County Cattlewomen at (405) 351-3651 or (406) 600-5610.

Checks are also accepted and should be made payable to the Rosebud County Cattlewomen and mailed to First State Bank C/O Makenna Voiles at P.O. Box 379 in Forsyth, Montana 59327.

You can also send donations digitally through PayPal at www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=N3LSX92GAGLVQ.