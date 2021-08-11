Donation efforts are being organized here in Billings to help people affected by the Richard Spring Fire.

Wednesday, volunteers loaded up U-Haul trucks at First Congregational Church on 27th Street.

Some of the volunteers say they have family near Busby and Lame Deer, that they haven't heard from in several days.

Bobby Limberhand has family near the Richard Spring Fire, that caused power outages, and water issues near Busby and Lame Deer.

"Right now, there's no communication, cell phone communication on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation right now. We will be set up here for three to five days until they can get the electricity restored in Lame Deer," Limberhand said.

On top of organizing this donation site for people impacted by the fire.

In the back of her mind, she's thinking about her own son.

"I have not been able to get ahold of him. He's a paraplegic, and he lives on his own in

his house," Limberhand said.

With the fire taking a huge toll on the reservation, Bobby has limited

options to check on her son.

"I got a hold of one of his friends, to check on him to see if he's ok, because I'm very

worried about him," Limberhand said.

But for now, she's staying busy collecting food, water, and supplies to help people that escaped the flames.

"As soon as I get done here, I'm going to head down and probably pick him up and get

him out of there," Limberhand said.

If you'd like to help with supplies, the volunteers are going to be there at 9 AM for the next few days. The address is 310 N. 27th street.