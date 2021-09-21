HELENA, Mont. - On Sept. 21, Governor Greg Gianforte received a briefing on Montana's fire incidents from state fire officials.

There are 12 active large fire incidents in the state and Montana is in preparedness level 2, according to the governor's release.

This year there have been over 2,406 fire starts in Montana burning around 886,000 acres. Since the governor’s fire briefing last week, there have been 88 new fire starts.

To date, approximately 53 homes have been lost this year, with two structures lost in the last week through the Haystack Fire, officials say.

The Haystack Fire, at 10,300 acres and 8% containment, is a top priority fire in Montana and the Northern Rockies. The largest fire currently burning in Montana is the Trail Creek Fire, at 55,860 acres and 50% containment.

The five largest fires currently burning in Montana are Forest Service fires, and the top five priority fires in Montana are Forest Service and BIA fires.

At the beginning of the fiscal year, Montana had a statutory minimum of $105 million from the Fire Suppression Fund, and approximately $55.7 million from the fund has been spent so far covering firefighting costs.

The governor joined officials in stressing the need for continued vigilance as dry, hot and windy conditions continue. Red Flag warnings are anticipated in many parts of the state this week.