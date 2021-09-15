HELENA, Mont. - State fire officials delivered a briefing on Montana's fire incidents to Governor Greg Gianforte on Sept. 15.

As stated in the governor's release, there are currently 15 large fire incidents in Montana and the state is in preparedness level 2.

Throughout the year there have been over 2,310 fire starts burning around 871,000 acres in the state. Since the governor’s fire briefing last week, there have been over 100 new fire starts, according to the governor's release.

Approximately 51 residences have been lost this year due to fires, officials say.

The Woods Creek Fire remains Montana's biggest at 55,000 acres and 90% containment. However, the top priority fire in the state is the Trail Creek Fire burning at 51,800 acres and 29% containment.

At the beginning of the fiscal year, Montana had a statutory minimum of $105 million from the Fire Suppression Fund, and approximately $54 million from the fund has been spent so far covering firefighting costs.