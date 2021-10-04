HELENA, Mont. - State fire officials gave Governor Greg Gianforte a briefing on the state's fire incidents on Oct. 4.

As of Monday, there are eight active large fire incidents and the state remains in preparedness level 2.

There have been over 2,502 fire starts in Montana burning around 915,000 acres since the beginning of the year.

There have been 60 new fire starts since the governor's last fire briefing. Officials estimate approximately 53 homes have been lost this year to date.

The top priority fire currently burning in Montana and the Northern Rockies is the Haystack Fire, at 20,532 acres and 67% containment.

The largest fire burning in Montana is the Trail Creek Fire, at 61,987 acres and 67% containment. The five largest fires burning in Montana and the top-five priority fires burning in Montana are Forest Service fires.

At the beginning of the fiscal year, Montana had a statutory minimum of $105 million from the Fire Suppression Fund, and approximately $56.7 million from the fund has been spent so far covering firefighting costs.

The governor joined officials in stressing the need for continued vigilance. Red Flag warnings are anticipated in eastern Montana this week.