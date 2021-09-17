HELENA, Mont. - As a result of the Richard Spring Fire, Governor Greg Gianforte is requesting President Joe Biden declare a major disaster for Montana.

“I respectfully request that a major disaster for the State of Montana be declared because of the Richard Spring Fire that started on August 8, 2021, in Rosebud County and was not contained until August 21, 2021. I am specifically requesting Public Assistance be made available for Rosebud County and the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation,” Gov. Gianforte wrote in a letter to the president.

The fire burned more than 170,000 acres and caused damage and losses to power lines, utilities, pastureland, tribal fencing and public and private property.

A major disaster declaration will help ensure the state and impacted communities have needed resources to recover. The federal aid that accompanies a major disaster declaration will supplement state, tribal and local resources, according to a release.

Senator Steve Daines released a statement, showing his support for the request.

“We have faced one of the toughest fire seasons in Montana this year and resources have been stretched thin. I fully support Governor Gianforte’s major disaster declaration request so that we can help the communities impacted by the Richard Spring Fire recover as quickly as possible, and I urge President Biden to approve this request immediately,” Sen. Daines said.

On Aug. 11, the state secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist with costs associated with fighting the Richard Spring Fire.

However, Gov. Gianforte says the money was inadequate to stop the widespread damage to public infrastructure.

The governor’s full letter to the president can be found here.