Gov. Bullock visits Rosebud County as Rice and Snider Fires continue to burn

ASHLAND, Mont. -- Members of the Montana DNRC, U.S. Forest Service and other agencies gathered around their incident command post as Incident Commander David Hamilton addressed the crews.

As of 9:00am Saturday, the Rice Fire is at 30% containment while the Snider Fire is 50% contained. Governor Bullock was in attendance at Saturday's briefing and says while there is still a ways to go in fighting these fires, the early efforts from locals helped in containing them from becoming worse.

"Folks got on this early, long before teams were there and that was the local efforts along the way and partnership. They've done a lot of good laying down the ground and building the fire line," says Bullock.

The state is seeing one of its hottest weekends of the summer this Labor Day. With fire conditions prime, Governor Bullock wants to remind Montanan's to do their part in preventing more fires from occurring. "Labor Day is always that weekend we are out celebrating the end of the summer but it is kind of the driest part of our summer so far. We have to be real careful we are not starting additional fires."

The Rice and Snider fires have burned a combined 40,000 acres, and entering Saturday, Incident Commander David Hamilton says the next threat is posed Cottonwood trees along the Tongue River. With the dry conditions, Hamilton says the Cottonwood trees could spark at any moment.

"We have a lot of them that have fire up in the tree. They're casting what we call embers, basically little sparks and if they land out in an unburned section they can start another ground fire," says Hamilton.

Much of the state is under a Red Flag Warning throughout the weekend due to hot temperatures, low humidity and strong winds. Hamilton says he and his crews will work to strengthen their control lines before the cold front arrives on Monday.