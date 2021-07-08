UPDATE: JULY 8 AT 4 P.M.
Musselshell County DES is reporting two more fires.
Crews are on-site at the second fire just off Winchester Drive.
There are also crews working on the third fire, which is east of the five acre fire near Queens Point.
QUEENS POINT, Mont. - Musselshell County Disaster & Emergency Services reports an estimated five acre fire near Queens Point.
The fire is located southwest of Queens Point Rd.
Crews are working to contain the blaze, but there are concerns with high winds in the forecast.