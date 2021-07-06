COLSTRIP, Mont. - One person has been charged with negligent arson after unintentionally starting a range fire north of Colstrip.
The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office reports the range fire was caused by fireworks.
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MUSSELSHELL...WEST CENTRAL YELLOWSTONE AND SOUTHEASTERN GOLDEN VALLEY COUNTIES... At 459 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles northwest of Shepherd, or 22 miles north of Billings, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Musselshell, west central Yellowstone and southeastern Golden Valley Counties. This warning does not include the city of Billings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL...1.25IN; WIND...60MPH
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 339 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MONTANA MUSSELSHELL IN SOUTH CENTRAL MONTANA BIG HORN YELLOWSTONE IN SOUTHEAST MONTANA CUSTER POWDER RIVER ROSEBUD TREASURE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND, BILLINGS, BROADUS, COLSTRIP, CROW AGENCY, FORSYTH, HARDIN, HYSHAM, LAME DEER, MILES CITY, AND ROUNDUP.
