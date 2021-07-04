UPDATE: JULY 5 AT 8:15 P.M.

According to Rosebud County Disaster and Emergency Services, the 37-acres Coal Fire five miles north of Colstrip is 100% contained.

The one acre McGilvrey - Rosebud Fire and the 1.3 acre Valdez-Rosebud Fire near Colstrip are reportedly also 100% contained. All of the fires were caused by lightning.

UPDATE: JULY 5 AT 7:47 A.M.

The fire in Colstrip was caused by lightening, according to a Facebook post from the the Rosebud County Sheriff's office.

The size of the fire is 37 acres according to the Environmental Systems Research Institute.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

COLSTRIP, Mont. - The Rosebud County Sheriff’s Office said county dispatch is aware of a fire north of Colstrip.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rosebud County Fire and Colstrip Fire are currently on scene fighting the fire.

The cause and size of the fire is currently unknown.