Update, June 18 at 3:03 pm:

BIA Forestry and Wildland Fire Management - Northern Cheyenne Agency shared an update on the Hollowbreast Fire, saying crews are battling the fire in, “extremely hotter than normal temperatures.”

According to the update, The Busby Remote Automatic Weather Stations recorded 106 degrees on Tuesday and east of the Cook Creek Fire, Fort Howes RAWS recorded 110 degrees.

“It’s very important to have multiple resources available when fighting fires on Red Flad days and we’re thankful for the support we have received this week from; US Forest Service Ashland Ranger District, Bureau of Land Management Miles City Field Office, Aerial Aircraft’s, Tribal Roads, local contractors and Rosebud County Fire resources,” the update reads.

Previous coverage:

WOOD PLACE, Mont. - The Northern Cheyenne Agency Fire Management continues to fight the Hollowbreast Fire near Garfield Peak on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation.

The fire is estimated at 50 acres and started from a coal seam on Tuesday, June 15, in steep terrain, according to a Facebook post from BIA Forestry and Wildland Fire Management - Northern Cheyenne Agency.

Resources on sight include a BIA engine, one Forest Service engine with four personal, 10 person squad from BIA NCA, dozer and heavy equipment boss and Northern Cheyenne tribal roads.

You are asked to stay clear of the area, as road access is limited.