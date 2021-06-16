Firefighters working to contain Hollowbreast Fire on Northern Cheyenne Reservation

WOOD PLACE, Mont. - The Northern Cheyenne Agency Fire Management continues to fight the Hollowbreast Fire near Garfield Peak on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation.

The fire is estimated at 50 acres and started from a coal seam on Tuesday, June 15, in steep terrain, according to a Facebook post from BIA Forestry and Wildland Fire Management - Northern Cheyenne Agency.

Resources on sight include a BIA engine, one Forest Service engine with four personal, 10 person squad from BIA NCA, dozer and heavy equipment boss and Northern Cheyenne tribal roads.

You are asked to stay clear of the area, as road access is limited.