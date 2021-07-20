Firefighters battle 2 fires on Crow Reservation amid temperatures topping 100º

CROW AGENCY, Mont. - Firefighters battled two fires burning on the Crow Reservation amid temperatures reaching 107 degrees Monday afternoon.

According to a release from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, a holdover lightning strike started the Aberdeen Hill Fire along I-90 north of the Wyoming border.

Assisting crews helped line the fire by 8:45 p.m. The fire is 60-percent contained as of Tuesday covering 219 acres.

“We have a 2-blade width of grader line around it,” IC Will Wiggins of BIA Michigan Agency said in the release. “We couldn’t have done it without the two Padlock [Ranch] graders and one [Big Horn] County [Rural Fire] one.”

BIA is asking the public to avoid the area of the fire as smoke may veil Highway 451, also known as Old Highway 87, and I-90.

Another fire was reported near the Lodge Grass rodeo ground above the community hall burning the hillside roughly six acres Monday, according to BIA. Firefighters are still working on the fire Tuesday.

In addition, smoke was reported by Warren Loop north of Black Lodge Monday after 7:30 p.m., but crews could not find anything.

Tuesday's forecast is predicted to reach 99 degrees with a 20-percent chance of scattered rains and thunderstorms by afternoon. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles-per-hour.