JOLIET, Mont. - A firefighter is getting treatment for severe burn injuries after Fire Engine 78 was burned over Friday while crews worked the Harris Fire near Joliet.
Firefighter flown to Salt Lake City for treatment after fire engine gets burned over near Joliet
- Brianna West
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Brianna West
Digital Content Creator
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures around 100 Saturday, and reaching 102 to 107 degrees in many areas by Monday. Overnight lows will struggle to drop below 70 degrees providing only limited relief. These conditions will continue until at least Thursday of next week. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. * WHEN...From Noon Saturday to 9 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Somebody needs to say something:' Billings business says 75% of recent applicants have either declined interviews or no-showed
- Two suspects arrested in Billings shooting
- One killed, one arrested following crash on 6th West and Lewis Ave. in Billings
- Elderly man killed in house fire in west Billings
- Woman last seen July 4 in Billings still missing, missing person alert expired
- Rain prevents Peterson Fire from additional growth
- Shots fired on Industrial Ave. Sunday morning, suspect located
- Search for missing hiker continues with dog teams to conduct additional searches
- Man arrested for Criminal Endangerment, Assault with a Weapon after altercation in Vaughn
- Large Montana ranch sold to subsidiary of Montana resort
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.