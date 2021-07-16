JOLIET, Mont. - A firefighter is getting treatment for severe burn injuries after Fire Engine 78 was burned over Friday while crews worked the Harris Fire near Joliet.

According to a Facebook post from Red Lodge Fire Rescue, the two person engine crew was attacking the fire when the wind shifted direction and the fire overtook the crew.

One Red Lodge firefighter suffered severe burn injuries and was transported to the hospital by ambulance, then flown to Salt Lake City for treatment.

Governor Greg Gianforte released the following statement on the incident:

"A Red Lodge firefighter, who was combating a wildfire today, suffered serious injuries. Firefighting is dangerous, challenging, heroic work. Our hearts go out to this courageous firefighter, his family, his friends and all who are working to protect our communities from wildfire. I ask all Montanans to join me in praying for his full recovery and for the safety of all our brave firefighters."

The status of the firefighter is unknown at this time.