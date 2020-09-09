Firefighter battling Bobcat wildfire makes his father proud

BILLINGS, Mont. - More than 80 wildfires are burning across the nation right now, and several of those fires are burning here in Montana.

In any normal year fighting fires is a challenge. This year the Coronavirus pandemic creates a new wrinkle all of its own.

As firefighters are on the front line, their family await their safe return home, and that's true for one family.

Parents usually want their children to be successful at what they set their minds to, but ultimately their safety is of the utmost priority.

Chad Eggers knew his son Justin had an altruistic spirit but never expected him to become a firefighter. Growing up, Justin always talked about wanting to be a veterinarian.

After 5 years of working as an EMT in Columbus, Justin told his father he wanted to change careers and fight fires. Like any parent, Chad was nervous and a little scared, but his son had his full support.

Every day firefighters put their life on the line, but the toughest part of the job is having to leave your family at home while you face danger, something Justin knows well.

"The hardest thing is having his baby and his girl at home, not being there with them. That's probably his biggest concern, that they're going to be safe while he's out because he's not there to help them out and protect them," says Chad.

While its hard to see his child willingly head into the flames, Chad couldn't be happier with the man his son is becoming. A week after igniting, the bobcat fire is only 50 percent contained, which means Justin and his crew are still out fighting the fire.