POPLAR, Mont. - An investigation is ongoing after the Poplar Volunteer Fire Department responded to report of a fire south of A and S Road at 5 p.m. Monday.

"As we arrived on scene we found what looks to be illegal dumping of tires and cardboard," the PVFD wrote in a Facebook post. "While Fire Command started doing a size up and locating a easy access path to the fire his passenger spotted some juveniles hiding in the grass not far from the fire scene where Tribal Law Enforcement was notified."

The fire scene is still under investigation.