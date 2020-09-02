UPDATE: Musselshell DES shared an update on Facebook writing the fire is an estimated 3,800-acres.

DES adds Highway 87 in Billings is open, but they advise to keep headlights turned on due to visibility at one-eighth of a mile in the fire area.

"Red Cross shelter is still set up at the community center and the Knights of Columbus and crew are preparing meals. No word yet on structures lost," Musselshell DES writes in the Facebook post.

UPDATE: Musselshell County DES updated in a Facebook post crews shifted towards structure protection as the fire increased overnight Wednesday.

Musselshell County DES says they have resources arriving to the fire Thursday and Friday.

DES tells us the size and scope of the fire are uncertain at this time and they say they are hoping to have information later this morning on any structure losses.

In the Facebook post, DES is asking the public to keep away from the area and yield the right of way to emergency vehicles. Do not call dispatch for more information -- they will update with more as it becomes available Thursday morning.

ROUNDUP, Mont. - UPDATE: Musselshell County DES says it will be at least Thursday afternoon before evacuated residents should expect to be able to return to their property.

The agency says the time-frame will depend on containment and weather. The latest updates will be available on the agency's Facebook page.

UPDATE: Musselshell County DES has ordered additional evacuations in the area: Turkey Trot Drive, Bruner Mountain Road, Pine Cone Lane, Lookout Lane, Taylor Mesa Lane, Spring Hollow Lane, Otter Trail and everyone in the Hidden Springs subdivision and along South Fattig Creek Road between the mine and 1035 South Fattig Creek Road or the old Brown Ranch.

Musselshell County DES says evacuation orders have been given for the following areas, due to fires burning in the county: Bobcat Lane, Bear Road, Lazy R Way, Deer Lane, Cobie Lane, Johnny's Coal Road, Lennick Road, Beard Road, Crocus Road, Elk, Lane, Smith Road, Outlaw Trail, and Wilson Road.

Musselshell County DES says there are fires burning on Bobcat Lane and off of High 5 Road in Melstone.

Residents are asked to not call dispatch for information and to stay out of the area to let firefighters work.

Shelters are currently being opened in Roundup.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.