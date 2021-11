UDPATE: NOV. 16 AT 8:44 P.M.

Musselshell County DES says the fire is contained and controlled at this time.

Crews are mopping up hotspots and will return Wednesday morning for more mop up.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

ROUNDUP, Mont. - A fire is burning in the area of Elk Lane in the Johnny Coal's Subdivision, Musselshell County DES reports.

The fire is reportedly three to four acres in size and burning in a heavy fuel area.

Units are on scene.