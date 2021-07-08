Fire near Custer causing low visibility on I-94

CUSTER, Mont. - Smoke from a fire just west of Custer is causing low visibility on I-94, according to the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT).
MDT reports the fire, known as the Musselshell Trail Fire, started around 6:57 p.m.
