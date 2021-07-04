BUSBY, Mont. - A fire estimated to be 100 acres large was reported to be burning on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation on Saturday, July 3.

The Whitten Fire was first reported Saturday afternoon in the southwest portion of Morland property on the Northern Cheyenne reservation and is burning on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and private lands.

BIA Northern Cheyenne Agency Fire Management is the lead agency, and the BIA has set up a unified command with BLM according to an update to the BIA Forestry and Wildland Fire Management - Northern Cheyenne Agency Facebook.

Current resources include; 1 BIA Type 6 engine, 2 BIA Type 4 engines, 1 BLM Type 6 engine, 1 Forest Service Type 6 engine, 8 smoke jumpers, 1 private dozer, 1 private road grader, 1 contract dozer.

Single Engine Airtankers (SEATs) have been dropping retardant.

Local patrols will be continued by Northern Cheyenne Agency Fire Management with two BIA engines and a long squad.

People are being asked to follow an Executive Order from the tribe that includes a firework ban. The order is in place to prevent the spread of fires the update says.

“Be sure to find a way to stay cool and beat the heat,” the update reads. “Remember to remain vigilant and report any wildfires to Northern Cheyenne Fire Management 477-8264 or 477-8239, local Police Department 477-6288 or 477-6289, Miles City Dispatch Fire 406-233-2900.”