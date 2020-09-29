Fire burning near Lewis and Clark Caverns

Fire departments received a call around 4:30 Tuesday evening about a fire burning near the Lewis and Clark Caverns.

Because of the time of day, the departments were only able to put two helicopters on the scene before having to leave for the day.

The fire is burning in open fields, and no structures are currently threatened.

The fire is currently inaccessible to vehicles, but they have forest services, the DNRC, and engines from Gallatin, Madison and Jefferson County.

Highway 287 is still currently open, however there is heavy smoke covering the area.

More information will be available Wednesday.