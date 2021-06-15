UPDATE: JUNE 16 AT 11:29 am:

As of Wednesday morning, the Robertson Draw Fire is estimated to be 21,000 acres large.

An update from the U.S. Forest Service says the fire had significant growth yesterday with challenging fire weather and high sustained winds.

The update says the firefighting situation is challenging due to continued record high temperatures with relative humidity in the single digits.

“Extreme fire behavior on Tuesday made fighting the fire safely on the ground nearly impossible and the high winds preventing aircraft from fighting the fire with retardant and water drops challenging. Engines were placed on structure protection, as safe to do so,” the update reads.

The update says the weather Wednesday is more favorable towards firefighting efforts, however, shifting winds may cause more growth on the South and Eastern portions of the fire.

Priorities remain structure protection, building line around the fire and as always, firefighter and public safety.

The fire is continuing to actively burn along the east side of Line Creek Plateau into sage and grass south of Bear Creek and Belfry and around Mount Maurice, south of Red Lodge.

According to the update, the fire is not within the wilderness area, and firefighters have been using aircraft to deliver water and retardant to the fire line since the fire was reported.

Aircraft resources are working the fire to deliver water and retardant when conditions are safe to fly.

All evacuation orders are still in place.

A virtual and in-person public meeting is planned for, Wednesday, June 16 at 7:00 p.m. at Red Lodge High School Gym, 800 Chambers Ave N. in Red Lodge.

The meeting will be live-streamed on the Custer Gallatin National Forest’s Facebook page here.

UPDATE: JUNE 16 AT 9:54 A.M.

The Robertson Draw fire has grown to 21,000 acres Wednesday morning, according to the Custer Gallatin National Forest.

UPDATE: JUNE 15 AT 6:30 P.M.

The area along Rock Creek and Meeteetse Trail Road being Evacuated, according to a release from Custer Gallatin National Forest. This includes all homes in the area west of Meeteetse Trail Road and on the east side of Highway 212 from Meeteetse Trail Road to Westminster Spires Church Camp. This also includes all USDA Forest Service Recreation Residences in Corral Creek, Spring Creek, Snow Creek and Sheep Creek. All campgrounds, dispersed camping and trailheads are closed in this area on both sides of Highway 212 from Red Lodge to the Lake Fork of Rock Creek, including the camping area to the south of the Lake Fork Road.

Evacuation Orders are also now in place for homes south of Highway 308 from Red Lodge east to Wolf Creek Road (with the exception of the Town of Bearcreek), south of Wolf Creek Road to Highway 72, east side of Highway 72 to Grove Creek Road and everything north of Grove Creek. The Town of Bearcreek is under an Evacuation Warning.

A shelter has been set up at the Red Lodge Community Church at 308 S. Broadway. Small pets are welcome as long as they are restrained.

The Red Cross will be setting up a shelter at the Veteran Memorial Civic Center in Red Lodge at 215 14th Street West.

The Robertson Draw Fire area remains under a Red Flag Warning until 10 p.m. tonight.

UPDATE: JUNE 15 AT 6:05 P.M.

The area west of Meeteetse Trail Road and the east side of Highway 212 from Meeteetse Trail Road to Westminster Spires Church Camp are under an Evacuation Order, according to InciWeb.

USDA Forest Service Recreation Residences in Corral Creek, Spring Creek, Snow Creek, and Sheep Creek are also under an Evacuation Order.

An evacuation warning is issued from the county sheriff. He alerts people to be ready to go if needed. People with medical, functional, or other needs should consider evacuating if possible.

An area closure is in place for the area south of Highway 212, east to the area along the Beartooth Front and south to the Wyoming border. This does not include the campgrounds and homes along East Side Road.

Line Creek Road is also closed in Wyoming.

Roads closed to through traffic include: Meeteetse Trail Road, Grove Creek Road and Robertson Draw Road.

UPDATE: JUNE 15 AT 5:45 P.M.

According to our on-scene reporter, the Carbon County Sheriff's Office is issuing an Evacuation Order for the Meeteetse Trail area.

An area closure is in place for the area south of Highway 212, east to the area along the Beartooth Front and south to the Wyoming border, according to InciWeb.

This does not include the campgrounds and homes along East Side Road. However, Line Creek Road in Wyoming is also closed.

The following roads are closed to through traffic, only local access is allowed: Meeteetse Trail Road, Grove Creek Road and Robertson Draw Road.

UPDATE: JUNE 15 AT 4 P.M.

North and South Grove Creek are under an Evacuation Order, as of 3:21 p.m., according to a Facebook update from the Custer Gallatin National Forest.

The following locations are now under Evacuation Orders:

Gold Creek

Ruby Creek

North Grove Creek

South Grove Creek

The following areas are under Evacuation Warnings:

The area west of Meeteetse Trail Road, and the east side of Highway 212 from Meeteetse Trail Road to Westminster Spires Church Camp. USDA Forest Service Recreation Residences in Corral Creek, Spring Creek, Snow Creek and Sheep Creek.

Individuals with medical, functional or other needs should consider evacuating if possible.

UPDATE: JUNE 15 AT 8:36 A.M.

RED LODGE, Mont. - Gold and Ruby Creek areas are under evacuation again as of 7 a.m. Tuesday after the Robertson Draw Fire grew to 2,000 acres from 200 acres overnight.

Custer Gallatin National Forest Public Information Officer Billy Chapman told Montana Right Now there is a possibility of extreme fire conditions worsening due to the weather, and the fire has a chance of going into the main fork of Rock Creek.

Chapman told us the following areas are under evacuation warning, meaning these areas aren't currently under evacuation but could be later:

North and South Fork Grove areas

Area west of Meeteetse Trail Road, east of Highway 212 and down to Westminister Spires Church Camp

A Type 2 fire crew is on the way to battle the fire.

RED LODGE, Mont. - The Robertson Draw Fire burned about 200 acres Monday, which has the town's mayor a little worried because the fires usually don't start this early.

"I just couldn't believe it was happening this early. Usually, our fire season is towards the end of July and August," Red Lodge Mayor William Larson said.

Red clouds loomed over Red Lodge this afternoon, as the fire burned just 12 miles away.

Mayor Larson is no stranger to fires, but says he's worried about tourism season.

"We have a full blown July coming up, starting with the rodeo during the first week, and that whole month is full," Larson said.

And after a rough economic year in 2020, fires just don't help small businesses.

"I talked to some store owners this morning and everyone's having a great year, but they are a little concerned after last year," Larson said.

The situation could be worse, but the Forest Service and Red Lodge Fire had to take some drastic measures Monday.

"No structures are currently threatened, but we do have evacuations in place in Ruby Creek and Gold Creek," Amy Hyfield, with Red Lodge Fire, said.

For now, part of the Custer-Gallatin National Forrest is shut down.

"Highway 212 from about Mt. Morris to Reno Lake, and then South to the Wyoming border and east to Beartooth Front," Hyfield said.

But a big factor with this will be the wind. We'll have a Red Flag warning in place through Tuesday.

"The wind and the high temperatures with that, we do expect higher fire activity," Hyfield said.

But there's no reason to panic, for now.

"We don't feel like the community of Red Lodge or the surrounding communities are threatened at this time, just the evacuated areas," Hyfield said.