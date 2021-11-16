UPDATE, NOV. 17 AT 11:13 AM:

Evacuations and road closures related to the Rosebud Fire have been lifted.

Stillwater County DES reported Wednesday morning that the fire has not increased in size overnight due to winds dying down and cooler temperatures.

As of Wednesday morning, the fire is estimated to be 1,200 to 1,500 acres large and it is at 0% containment.

Crews are still working in the area and people are asked to use caution.

UPDATE: NOV. 16 AT 1:44 P.M.

The Rose Fire burning near the West Rosebud area grew to somewhere between 3,000 to 5,000 acres.

The Stillwater County Department of Emergency Services posted on Facebook the fire is located in timber with rough terrain. There was some rainfall Tuesday morning, which helped with suppression efforts.

The evacuation notice is still in place in from the intersection of Fiddler Creek Road and West Rosebud Road.

An estimated 35 evacuation notices were sent out, and deputies knocked door-to-door.

The fire is currently 0-percent contained.

RED LODGE, Mont. - Crews are battling a 2,500-acre fire in the West Rosebud area Tuesday.

The fire was reported Monday around 11:30 p.m., according to a release from the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office.

Evacuations are in place from the intersection of Fiddler Creek Road and West Rosebud Road to South Fiddler Creek Road including Ingersoll to Roscoe.

The Stillwater County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook there are evacuation centers at the Anipro Arena and the Stillwater Pavilion (Little Metra).

We will update with more information as it becomes available.