ROUNDUP, Mont. - Musselshell County DES says evacuation orders have been given for the following areas, due to fires burning in the county: Bobcat Lane, Bear Road, Lazy R Way, Deer Lane, Cobie Lane, Johnny's Coal Road, Lennick Road, Beard Road, Crocus Road, Elk, Lane, Smith Road, Outlaw Trail, and Wilson Road.

Musselshell County DES says there are fires burning on Bobcat Lane and off of High 5 Road in Melstone.

Residents are asked to not call dispatch for information and to stay out of the area to let firefighters work.

Shelters are currently being opened in Roundup.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.