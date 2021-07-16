UPDATE: JULY 16 AT 11 P.M.

According to a Facebook post from Carbon Alert, evacuation warnings were given for the Cole Creek area from the intersection of Cole Creek Road and Bellion Road, down to Highway 212, along with homes off Stene Road.

Evacuation warnings are to advise people to prepare to evacuate, and watch for an evacuation order, which means residents should leave the area.

You are asked to refrain from using the areas of Cole Creek Road, Bellion Road, Farewell Road and Stene Road as these are priority for the fire crews.

JOLIET, Mont. - Evacuation orders have been put in place as fire crews battle the lightning-caused Harris Fire burning near Joliet.

Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan tells us evacuation orders are in place for everyone from Highway 212 to Cole Creek Road to Bellion Creek Road.

The sheriff says a lightning strike on Harris Hill Thursday evening began to take off Friday afternoon which caused the fire.