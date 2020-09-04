ROUNDUP, Mont. - Musselshell DES has expanded evacuation orders due to the Bobcat Fire, which has grown to an estimated 26,000 acres.
The agency is asking anyone in the Johnny's Coal Road area to evacuate. This evacuation order now includes East and West Parrot Creek Road, PineView Drive, Big Buck Trail, Smith Road, Elk Lane, Lazy R Way, Deer Lane, Bear Road, Blu Road, Cherry Street, Pleasant Grove Road, Wilson, and Outlaw Trail.
On Saturday morning from 7-9 a.m., entrance passes will be issued to evacuated and displaced residents for entrance to their property. Musselshell DES says the entrance pass will be valid from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, September 5 only.
Entrance passes can be obtained at the Roundup High School parking lot. Residents looking to get an entrance pass are asked to enter the parking lot from Sixth Street West and to bring a form of identification which connects you to the property, such as a driver license, power bill, phone bill, or vehicle registration.
The National Weather Service is also predicting extreme fire danger on Saturday, with the potential for record heat and wind gusts up to 30 mph. Residents are asked to be aware of changing conditions and how it could affect fire activity.
Editor's note: The article was corrected to state the National Weather Service predicts wind gusts of up to 30 mph on Saturday, not 50-60 mph as was stated in a Facebook post by Musselshell County DES.