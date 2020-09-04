Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY NIGHT... * IMPACTS: LOW HUMIDITIES, HOT TEMPERATURES, STRONG GUSTY WINDS, AND WIND SHIFTS WITH TWO COLD FRONTS WILL CREATE ERRATIC FIRE BEHAVIOR AND COULD CAUSE NEW FIRE STARTS. * AFFECTED AREA: IN NORTH CENTRAL WY FIRE ZONES...274...284. IN SOUTH CENTRAL MT FIRE ZONES...123...124...125...126...127 128...129. IN SOUTHEAST MT FIRE ZONES...130...131...132. IN SOUTHEAST MT AND NORTHWEST SD FIRE ZONE...133. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: IN CENTRAL MT...GOLDEN VALLEY...MUSSELSHELL...WHEATLAND. IN NORTH CENTRAL WY...BIG HORN...JOHNSON...SHERIDAN...WASHAKIE. IN NORTHWEST SD...HARDING. IN SOUTH CENTRAL MT...BIG HORN...CARBON...PARK...STILLWATER SWEET GRASS...YELLOWSTONE. IN SOUTHEAST MT...CARTER...CUSTER...FALLON...POWDER RIVER ROSEBUD...TREASURE. IN SOUTHWEST MT...GALLATIN. * COLD FRONTS: COLD FRONTAL PASSAGE THIS EVENING WILL BRING A SHIFT TO NORTHWEST WINDS. A SECOND COLD FRONT EARLY SUNDAY WILL SHIFT WINDS TO THE NORTH AND NORTHEAST. * WIND: TODAY, WEST TO NORTHWEST GUSTING 20-30 MPH, WITH GUSTS TO 45 MPH ALONG THE WESTERN FOOTHILLS. SUNDAY, NORTHERLY WIND GUSTS OF 20-30 MPH. * HUMIDITY: AS LOW AS 7-12 PERCENT TODAY, THEN 15-25 PERCENT SUNDAY. * TEMPERATURES: HIGHS 95-103 DEGREES TODAY, THEN 78-86 SUNDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&