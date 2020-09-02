JORDAN, Mont. - UPDATE: Evacuation orders have been lifted for Jordan residents.

Bureau of Land Management Fire Incident Commander Chad Dolbear and Garfield County Sheriff Clay Lammers say it is safe for Jordan residents to return after the fire skirted town.

The fire is located about 6 miles south of Jordan. Residents are asked to stay off Highway 200 in town to make room for emergency vehicles.

Residents in the Cohagen area are asked to not return until it is deemed safe.

According to the Garfield County DES, Jordan is being evacuated due to a "very large" fire burning four miles north of the town.

Garfield County DES Coordinator Ann Miller says it's essential that residents are aware of the fire, now called the Huff Fire, as winds are shifting directions with an incoming cold front, which makes fire behavior extremely erratic.

Anyone who is not a first responder is asked to stay out of the area.

Miller says the fire was started Wednesday morning by a landowner, who was not fully aware of critical fire conditions. The burn reportedly got away from him and moved east as weather conditions changed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.