UPDATE: JULY 13 AT 12:14 P.M.

The evacuation order in the Queen's Point Road area has been lifted as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The evacuation orders in the Harvey Road, Melstone-Custer Road and Alkali Creek Road areas Monday.

Peterson Fire:

Musselshell County DES said on Facebook crews built a a dozer and handline across the north portion of the Peterson Fire Monday. Aerial crews dropped water and retardant on spot fires and more active areas of the fire.

On Tuesday, firefighters will build an ongoing line surrounding the fire's perimeter. Engine and hand crews will stabilize the existing line on the northern and eastern parts of the fire. On the southern and western parts, firefighters will try to link the line in rocky and difficult terrain.

Western Road Fire:

The Western Road Fire is now 73-percent contained after crews put out lingering heat pockets more than 100 feet into the fire's interior Mondat.

On Tuesday, crews will stand by for in the event new fires start in the MY Complex area, Musselshell County DES said.

Musselshell Trail Road Fire:

On Monday, crews started to fix damaged resources as a result of fire suppression efforts. This will carry on Tuesday, same with patrolling and monitoring the fire.

High temperatures ranging 80 to 85 degrees is forecasted Tuesday. By afternoon, there will be a 50-percent chance of rain with potential lightening, hail and winds of up to 15 miles-per-hour coming from the east and southeast.

UPDATE: JULY 12 AT 1:43 P.M.

Some evacuation orders have been lifted near the Peterson Fire, according to a Facebook post from Musselshell County DES.

Evacuations are lifted south of Harvey Road, West of Melstone-Custer Road and north of Alkali Creek Road. Evacuation orders remain in place for Queen’s Point Road.

Musselshell County DES said people living in the areas where evacuations are lifted may return to their homes; however, they should remain prepared for potentially fluctuating events such as additional evacuations.

UPDATE: JULY 12 AT 7:30 A.M

During a fire briefing Monday morning regarding the MY Complex Fire, fire crews said they are expecting good firefighting weather conditions the next couple of days.

According to Kelli Roemer, public information officer for the MY Complex Fire, the Peterson Fire is burning 4,369 acres and is zero-percent contained, the Musselshell Trail Fire is burning 22,481 acres and is 42-percent contained and the Western Fire is burning 905 acres and is 55-percent contained. In total, the fires are burning 27,755 acres.

A release from NRIMT said the Peterson Fire experienced substantial fire activity Sunday afternoon due to high temperatures, low relative humidity and fluctuating winds. The fire grew twice its size.

Crews completed a dozer and handline around structures on Sunday. They will use aircrafts to help firefighters on the ground Monday. Crews will reconnaissance additional fire growth and and establish the southeast part of the fire.

For the Western Road Fire, NRIMT said crews will resume monitoring the perimeter and put out hotspots within several hundred feet of the interior.

Crews put out about four to five acres of interior burning on the Musselshell Trail Road Fire Sunday. On Monday, crews will resume monitoring hotspots to make sure they are not threatening the line, according to NRIMT.

About 15 to 20 homes have been evacuated, and evacuation orders remain in place for the areas east of Queen's Point road, south of Harvey Road, west of Melstone-Custer Road and north of Alkali Creek Road.

No structures have been lost.

UPDATE: JULY 11 AT 4:37 P.M.

Musselshell County DES reports that due to rapidly changing fire conditions with the Peterson Fire, evacuation notices have been issued.

Evacuation notice has been issued for anyone living in the following areas:

Anyone east of Queen's Point road, south of Harvey Road, West of Melstone-Custer Road and north of Alkali Creek Road.

A temporary shelter is being set up by the Red Cross at the Roundup Community Center. The hotline number is 1-800-272-3338 for more evacuation location and check-in.

UPDATE: JULY 11 AT 12:18 P.M.

The Musselshell/Yellowstone Complex, also referred to as the MY Complex, of fires containing the West Road Fire, the Peterson Fire and the Musselshell Trail Fire is now reported to be 24,007 acres large and 60 percent contained.

An update from the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7 Sunday says planned activity for the Western Road Fire includes firefighters continuing to patrol the perimeter extinguishing remaining hot spots.

No primary residences are reported to have been lost.

On Saturday around 4:00 pm, winds picked up and the southwest portion of the Peterson Fire and it grew about 600 acres according to the update.

Crews were assisted by increased air support late Saturday afternoon and into the evening.

Sunday's operations with the fire will utilize aircraft to support firefighter efforts on the ground. Crews and heavy equipment will focus on constructing line directly along the fire’s edge from the southwest corner to the north.

Engine crews will continue to patrol the Musselshell Trail Road Fire’s 38 miles of perimeter Sunday, extinguishing areas of remaining heat.

UPDATE: JULY 10 AT 2:48 P.M.

Command of the Musselshell/Yellowstone Complex, which contains the Western Road Fire, the Peterson Fire and the Musselshell Trail Fire, has been assumed by the Thompson’s Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7 Saturday morning.

An update from the Northern Rockies Incident Management team says the team is working in coordinating with Montana DNRC, the Bureau of Land Management and Yellowstone County.

As of Friday morning, the Western Road Fire is estimated at 1,500 acres, the Peterson Fire is approximately 1,600 acres and the Musselshell Trail Road Fire is estimated at 22,000 acres.

Overnight into Saturday, firefighters saw minimal fire growth and more accurate mapping is expected Saturday.

On Saturday, crews, assisted by engines and heavy equipment, will continue to hold and patrol the fire line of the Western Road Fire and extinguish any hot spots located near the edge of the fire.

At this time, no primary residences have been lost.

Engine crews will continue to hold and improve completed fire line of the Peterson Fire and additional resources will assess opportunities to construct fire line directly align the fire’s edge as well as indirect line away from fire activity.

For the Musselshell Trail Road Fire, engine crews are working with heavy equipment to hold and improve completed fire line according to the update.

A 25 percent chance of thunderstorm activity is predicted in the are for the afternoon Saturday between 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm.

UPDATE: JULY 9 AT 9 P.M.

According to a Facebook update from Musselshell County DES, crews will primarily focus on the Peterson Fire on Saturday, since it is producing large amounts of heat and smoke.

Crews made great progress on securing the Western Fire lines Friday, and say the dozer line is 100% around the fire.

A small burnout operation is being conducted to secure one portion of indirect line, which will help ensure the fire can not make a run at the line and potentially jump.

Night crews will patrol and mop up.

Crews also worked putting in line and keeping the Peterson Fire in check.

No major growth of the fire was reported, but it was burning heavy fuels in the rough terrain producing large amount of heat and smoke.

This fire will become the primary focus of Saturday's operations with hand crews and incoming resources.

Northern Rockies Team 7 will take over operations Saturday, allowing local resources the chance to rest and rehabilitate themselves.

UPDATE : JULY 9 AT 10:30 A.M.

Musselshell County DES updated progress Friday on the two fires burning in Musselshell County.

According to a Facebook post from Musselshell County DES, crews worked all night to establish a perimeter for the Western Fire. A small area broke but crews were able to repair it. Dozer lines will be reinforced and lines will be added to the north flank of the fire.

At the Peterson Fire, crews worked on areas of the fire that went outside the rough terrain, Musselshell County DES said. They tried to get air resources to help in the rough areas.

A Type 2 Incident Management Team was called on to help out with efforts for both fires and the Musselshell Trail Fire in Yellowstone County.

Evacuations have been lifted for Johnny Coal Subdivision.

UPDATE: JULY 8 AT 6:48 P.M.

A temporary shelter has been set up by the Red Cross at the Roundup Community Center for those who have been evacuated.

UPDATE: JULY 8 AT 4:30 P.M.

Code Red volunteer evacuation notices are issued for residents of the Johnny Coal Subdivision.

Earlier, potentially affected areas near the fire just off of Winchester Drive at the end of Jeffery Mine Road were given Code Red pre-evacuation notices.

DES says the fire is moving fast in a east to south east direction toward the north portion of the Johnny Coal Subdivision.

The fairgrounds are open for individuals with livestock that needs to be transported from the area.

UPDATE: JULY 8 AT 4 P.M.

Musselshell County DES is reporting two more fires.

Crews are on-site at the second fire just off Winchester Drive.

There are also crews working on the third fire, which is a timber fire east of the five acre fire near Queens Point.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

QUEENS POINT, Mont. - Musselshell County Disaster & Emergency Services reports an estimated five acre fire near Queens Point.

The fire is located southwest of Queens Point Rd.

Crews are working to contain the blaze, but there are concerns with high winds in the forecast.