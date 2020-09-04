Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... * IMPACTS: LOW HUMIDITIES, STRONG GUSTY WINDS, AND WIND SHIFT WITH A COLD FRONT WILL CREATE ERRATIC FIRE BEHAVIOR. * AFFECTED AREA: IN NORTH CENTRAL WY FIRE ZONES...274...284. IN SOUTH CENTRAL MT FIRE ZONES...123...124...125...126...127 128...129. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: IN CENTRAL MT...GOLDEN VALLEY...MUSSELSHELL...WHEATLAND. IN NORTH CENTRAL WY...BIG HORN...JOHNSON...SHERIDAN...WASHAKIE. IN SOUTH CENTRAL MT...BIG HORN...CARBON...PARK...STILLWATER SWEET GRASS...YELLOWSTONE. IN SOUTHWEST MT...GALLATIN. * COLD FRONT: A FRONT WILL SLIDE INTO THE AREA THIS EVENING INCREASING NORTHEAST WINDS. * WIND: NORTH TO NORTHEAST 10 TO 15 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH. * HUMIDITY: AS LOW AS 14 TO 19 PERCENT. * TEMPERATURES: IN THE 70S TO LOWER 80S. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A COMBINATION OF BRISK WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WILL CONTRIBUTE TO DANGEROUS FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&