STILLWATER COUNTY, Mont. - An alert was sent notifying residents of an evacuation from the intersection of Stillwater River Rd. and Spring Creek Rd., west to Sandy Drive.

Stillwater Co. MT DES reports the evacuation includes the Beehive, Midnight Canyon and Grove Creek Subdivisions.

The Red Cross is setting up an evacuation site at the Absarokee Firehall.

A fire, named the Trout Creek Fire, is being reported in the area by the Wildland Fire Incidents Map.

The fire was discovered Saturday, Aug. 7, and is being managed as a Type 4 Incident.

Fire behavior with the Trout Creek Fire is reported to be extreme.

As of 3:23 pm Sunday, Aug. 8, the fire is reported to have burned 2,000 acres.